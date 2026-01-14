Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) Price Target Increased by 5,400.00% to 112.20

The average one-year price target for Direct Digital Holdings (NasdaqCM:DRCT) has been revised to $112.20 / share. This is an increase of 5,400.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,805.26% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direct Digital Holdings. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 30.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRCT is 0.00%, an increase of 98.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.21% to 362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 91K shares representing 15.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 55K shares representing 9.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing a decrease of 81.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 94.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 51K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 34K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 49.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRCT by 14.53% over the last quarter.

