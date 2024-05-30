News & Insights

Direct Communication Solutions Shifts Focus, Cuts Costs

May 30, 2024 — 09:09 pm EDT

Direct Communication Solutions (TSE:DCSI) has released an update.

Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. reports a strategic shift towards high-margin recurring SaaS revenues, with a 13% increase and a 5.1% gross margin boost from the previous year. The company has also reduced expenses significantly and entered into key strategic agreements to enhance its IoT solutions portfolio. Despite a 41% decrease in total revenue due to the restructuring away from lower-margin hardware sales, there was a substantial improvement in net loss and adjusted EBITDA, promising better value for shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

