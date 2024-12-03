Diploma PLC Sees Increased Stake from FMR LLC

Diploma (GB:DPLM) has released an update.

FMR LLC has increased its stake in Diploma PLC, reaching a 5.06% holding in the company as of November 29, 2024. This move highlights growing investor confidence in Diploma and could influence the company’s strategic direction. The acquisition was formally acknowledged by Diploma on December 3, 2024.

