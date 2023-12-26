Diodes Promotes COO Gary Yu To President

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company Diodes Inc. (DIOD) announced Tuesday that as part of a multi-year CEO succession plan its board of directors has approved the promotion of Gary Yu to President effective January 2, 2024.

Keh-Shew Lu will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO until at least May 31, 2027, which is consistent with his current employment agreement.

Yu joined Diodes in 2008 and currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, a position he was appointed to in February 2023. Prior to Diodes, he spent over 10 years at Lite-On Semiconductor as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and at Texas Instruments in IT, finance and manufacturing capacity planning.

As President, Yu will be working closely with Lu who will continue managing the Company, overseeing strategic direction and acting as the primary liaison between the Company and the board of directors. All executive officers and regional presidents will report to Gary.

