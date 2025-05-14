Markets
Diodes Names Gary Yu CEO

May 14, 2025 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD), a manufacturer and supplier of semiconductor products, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed President Gary Yu as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Keh-Shew Lu will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. Keh-Shew Lu will also provide strategic guidance to the executive leadership team.

Gary Yu has been a part of the company for 16 years. Yu assumed the President role in early 2024.

Gary Yu said, "I am honored to assume the role of CEO and further build upon the strong foundation established by Dr. Lu over the past 20 years.... My top priority remains on delivering accelerated growth, while expanding margins and profitability in the quarters and years ahead."

In the pre-market trading, Diodes is 1.50% higher at $49.28 on the Nasdaq.

