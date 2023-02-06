Diodes Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $92.1 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $65.5 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.6 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $496.2 million from $480.2 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $92.1 Mln. vs. $65.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $496.2 Mln vs. $480.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.