Diodes Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Diodes Inc. (DIOD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $10.20 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $8.24 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Diodes Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.67 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $391.57 million from $339.29 million last year.

Diodes Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 383 M To $ 407 M

