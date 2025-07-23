Diodes (DIOD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Diodes, Inc. (Symbol: DIOD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.66, changing hands as low as $53.00 per share. Diodes, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIOD's low point in its 52 week range is $32.93 per share, with $82.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.42.

