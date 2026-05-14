Diodes (DIOD) Price Target Increased by 39.75% to 132.09

The average one-year price target for Diodes (NasdaqGS:DIOD) has been revised to $132.09 / share. This is an increase of 39.75% from the prior estimate of $94.52 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $145.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.55% from the latest reported closing price of $101.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 37.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.05%, an increase of 63.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 52,011K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,639K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,982K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 51.76% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,018K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 838K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 855K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 33.64% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.