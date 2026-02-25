Diodes (DIOD) Price Target Increased by 28.98% to 77.18

The average one-year price target for Diodes (NasdaqGS:DIOD) has been revised to $77.18 / share. This is an increase of 28.98% from the prior estimate of $59.84 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.39% from the latest reported closing price of $69.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diodes. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIOD is 0.12%, an increase of 12.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 54,359K shares. The put/call ratio of DIOD is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,769K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 17.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,442K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 51.76% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,215K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 19.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,143K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIOD by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.