Diodes (DIOD) Expands Portfolio With Low-Voltage Hall Latches

Diodes DIOD recently unveiled a new line of low-voltage, high-sensitivity Hall-effect latches designed for precise sensing in automotive and industrial motor control applications. The AH171xQ series offers exceptional performance and reliability, making it an attractive choice for various demanding environments.



One of the key advantages of the AH171xQ series is its ability to provide accurate and reliable switching points. The latches feature three high-sensitivity settings, allowing users to select between +/-7Gauss, +/-18Gauss, and +/-50Gauss options. This flexibility enables precise measurement of brushless DC (BLDC) motor commutation speed, angular or linear encoders, and position sensors.



To support higher rotational speed-sensing, the AH171xQ series offers a fast 30kHz sensing bandwidth. This feature ensures that the latches can handle rapid rotational movements, making them suitable for applications in both automotive and industrial settings.



Furthermore, Diodes has taken measures to ensure the robustness of these latches. They are built with high levels of protection against electrostatic discharge, withstanding up to 8kV human body model (HBM) and 2kV charge device model. This level of protection enhances their reliability in challenging operating conditions.



The AH171xQ series has also undergone rigorous testing and qualification. These latches meet the AEC-Q100 Grade 0 standard, making them suitable for automotive applications. With a chopper-stabilized architecture and an internal regulator featuring temperature compensation, they are optimized to operate reliably across a wide supply range of 2.4V to 5.5V and a temperature range of -40 to +150°C.



Manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities, the AH171xQ series latches support Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) documentation, further demonstrating their suitability for automotive applications.



Diodes Incorporated offers the AH171xQ series latches in SOT23 packages, making them compact and versatile. With a price of 15 cents per unit in 1,000-piece quantities, these latches provide an affordable and reliable solution for high-sensitivity sensing in industrial and automotive motor control applications.

Automotive Expansion to Boost Prospect

Diodes is benefiting from expanding its footprint in the automotive and industrial markets. These two markets represented 47% of total product revenues in first-quarter 2023.



Automotive contributed 18% of total product revenues. In the first quarter, the company introduced 60 new automotive compliance products. Revenues jumped 33% year over year thanks to strong demand for Diodes’ solutions that are used in ADAS, infotainment, telematics, domain control unit and electric control unit applications.



Diodes’ recent product launches include a high-precision automotive-compliant op amp, automotive-compliant silicon carbide MOSFETs, and automotive-compliant current shunt monitors.



Diodes also recently unveiled the AS333Q, a high-precision operational amplifier engineered for automotive signal conditioning applications. This op amp features input offset stabilization, ensuring accurate analog signal conditioning in current sensing and signal detection functions. With low input offset voltage and minimal temperature drift, the AS333Q maintains exceptional accuracy across the full common-mode input voltage range.



Diodes expects second-quarter 2023 revenues of roughly $467 million (+/- 3%) with a slower-than-expected recovery in the consumer computing and communications market. However, the automotive and industrial markets are expected to remain strong.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Diodes currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



DIOD shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Electronics- Semiconductors industry year to date. While Diodes shares have returned 18.7%, the sector and the industry have grown 35.3% and 49.8%, respectively.



BILL Holdings BILL, Cadence Design Systems CDNS and Salesforce CRM are better-ranked stocks in the broader sector. Each of three stocks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of BILL, Cadence Design Systems and Salesforce have returned 11.6%, 44.4% and 66.8%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



