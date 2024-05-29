Diodes (DIOD) Expands Portfolio With New Load Switches

Diodes DIOD recently announced an expansion of its highly successful DML30xx series with the introduction of four new high-current load switches. The new products — DML3008LFDS, DML3010ALFDS, DML3011ALFDS, and DML3012LDC — offer advanced power domain switching control for voltage rails ranging from 0.5V to 20V, supporting current ratings from 10.5A to 15A.



These load switches are optimized for power delivery to microcontrollers, graphic cards, ASICs, FPGAs, and memory chips, making them ideal for a variety of applications, including servers, computing hardware, networking infrastructure, solid-state drives, notebooks, tablets, industrial equipment and hot-swappable devices.



Featuring a chip-on-chip design, these switches stack the controller chip atop a low RDS(ON) N-channel power MOSFET, enabling an ultra-compact footprint and increased power density. The design also includes large underside heat pads to enhance thermal efficiency, reducing operating temperatures and improving reliability.



The integration of numerous features within these load switches minimizes the need for additional circuitry, leading to a reduced component count, smaller PCB area, and faster time to market. Key features include short-circuit and overcurrent protection, undervoltage lockout, soft-start capabilities to manage inrush current, quick discharge capabilities and thermal shutdown protection.



The DML3008LFDS, DML3010ALFDS and DML3011ALFDS are available in V-DFN2020-8 (2mm x 2mm) packages at 75 cents each in 3,000 piece quantities, while the DML3012LDC is available in a V-DFN3030-12 (3mm x 3mm) package at $1.07 each in the same quantities. These new additions to the DML30xx series represent a significant advancement in smart power delivery solutions, offering designers flexible and reliable options for modern digital IC applications.

Automotive Expansion to Boost Prospect

Diodes is benefiting from its expanding footprint in the industrial and automotive markets. These two markets represented more than 40% of the total product revenues in first-quarter 2024. Automotive contributed 18% of product revenues in first-quarter 2024, while industrial accounted for 23%.



In first-quarter 2024, DIOD introduced 44 new automotive products with a focus on applications including EV protection, high speed and high bandwidth automotive Ethernet network protection, battery management system, Wi-Fi telecommunication and infotainment. It launched more than 350 automotive compliance products in 2023, which have been driving the design pipeline and expanding the total available market.



Diodes is benefiting from strong demand for managing sensor data, control information, infotainment, and power line and battery management in the automotive market. Automotive-compliant diode controllers have been experiencing strong demand from ADAS telematic and infotainment systems manufacturers.



It expanded electric and hybrid electric vehicle subsystems footprint with solutions for battery chargers, onboard chargers, high-efficiency DC converters, motor drivers and traction inverters.



However, an overall challenging microenvironment and increasing sluggishness in the industrial end-market do not bode well for Diodes’ top-line growth.



For second-quarter 2024, Diodes expects revenues of $316 million, plus or minus 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $316.6 million, indicating a 32.23% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days.

