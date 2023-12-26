Diodes Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DIOD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Diodes, Inc. (Symbol: DIOD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.36, changing hands as high as $82.57 per share. Diodes, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIOD's low point in its 52 week range is $60 per share, with $97.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.