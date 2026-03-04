Dingdong Appoints Song Wang As CEO

(RTTNews) - Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) announced the resignation of Changlin Liang as Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Song Wang as new CEO, effective March 4, 2026. Liang will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board. The Board approved the resignation of Song Wang from his position as CFO.

The company also announced that Xu Jiang, Chief Technology Officer, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons, by the end of March 2026. The responsibilities previously overseen by the CTO role will be redistributed among existing members of the leadership team.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dingdong shares are up 2 percent to $2.81.

