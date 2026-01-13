Dine Brands Global (DIN) Price Target Increased by 25.19% to 34.48

The average one-year price target for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) has been revised to $34.48 / share. This is an increase of 25.19% from the prior estimate of $27.54 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.19% from the latest reported closing price of $37.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dine Brands Global. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.09%, an increase of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.21% to 19,298K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,657K shares representing 25.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,276K shares representing 15.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 12.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,741K shares representing 12.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 10.70% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 986K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 972K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 0.37% over the last quarter.

