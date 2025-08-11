Markets
DFSV

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.6%

August 11, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW), which makes up 0.54% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,976,542 worth of ARW, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARW:

ARW — last trade: $120.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2025 William F. Austen Director 1,900 $104.12 $197,828
08/01/2025 Sean J. Kerins President and CEO 8,630 $114.91 $991,693

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #94 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,573,117 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $110.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2025 Tamara Peterman Director 179 $110.19 $19,687
03/03/2025 Greg M. Graves Director 255 $110.19 $28,125

