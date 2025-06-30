Markets
Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), which makes up 0.52% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,126,336 worth of CMC, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMC:

CMC — last trade: $50.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/27/2025 Peter R. Matt President and CEO 6,100 $48.30 $294,630
04/04/2025 John R. McPherson Director 2,475 $40.42 $100,040

And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), the #122 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,780,933 worth of SM, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SM is detailed in the table below:

SM — last trade: $25.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2025 Herbert S. Vogel President & CEO 1,000 $33.82 $33,820
02/26/2025 Barton R. Brookman Jr. Director 7,000 $32.36 $226,520
03/03/2025 Herbert S. Vogel President & CEO 500 $29.67 $14,835
03/04/2025 Ramiro G. Peru Director 5,000 $28.72 $143,600
05/06/2025 Herbert S. Vogel President & CEO 1,000 $21.32 $21,320

