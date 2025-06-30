Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), which makes up 0.52% of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,126,336 worth of CMC, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMC:
CMC — last trade: $50.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/27/2025
|Peter R. Matt
|President and CEO
|6,100
|$48.30
|$294,630
|04/04/2025
|John R. McPherson
|Director
|2,475
|$40.42
|$100,040
And SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM), the #122 largest holding among components of the Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: DFSV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,780,933 worth of SM, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SM is detailed in the table below:
SM — last trade: $25.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$33.82
|$33,820
|02/26/2025
|Barton R. Brookman Jr.
|Director
|7,000
|$32.36
|$226,520
|03/03/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|500
|$29.67
|$14,835
|03/04/2025
|Ramiro G. Peru
|Director
|5,000
|$28.72
|$143,600
|05/06/2025
|Herbert S. Vogel
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$21.32
|$21,320
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Dividend Stocks YTD
AJX Price Target
MBLX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.