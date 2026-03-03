Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DFGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: DFGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.69, changing hands as low as $54.59 per share. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFGP's low point in its 52 week range is $51.92 per share, with $56.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.72.

