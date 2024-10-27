Dimensional Entities Alters Stake in Amotiv Limited

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Dimensional Entities has ceased to be a substantial holder in Amotiv Limited as of October 22, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the company’s voting securities landscape, potentially impacting investor sentiments. The adjustment was officially documented by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, signaling a recalibration in their investment strategy.

