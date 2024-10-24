News & Insights

Dimensional Entities Alters Stake in Amotiv Limited

October 24, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Dimensional Entities has ceased to be a substantial holder in Amotiv Limited as of October 22, 2024. This change marks a shift in the stockholding dynamics of Amotiv, potentially influencing market perceptions and investor strategies. As market participants digest this development, attention may turn to the implications for both companies’ future directions.

