Dime Community upgraded to Overweight at Stephens after equity raise

As previously reported, Stephens analyst Matt Breese upgraded Dime Community (DCOM) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $39, up from $30, following last week’s $144M common equity raise. The firm raised its 2024, 2025 and 2026 operating EPS estimates by 2%, 9% and 1%, respectively, telling investors that with the capital and expected securities and BOLI restructuring, it sees a duel benefit with a higher estimated ROA of about 1.20% in 2026 and reduction in the commercial real estate, or CRE, concentration ratio.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.