Markets
DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Reports Profit In Q4

January 21, 2026 — 07:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank, reported fourth quarter net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million, or $0.68 per common share, compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of $22.2 million, or $0.54 per common share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.79 compared to $0.42, last year.

Net interest income was $112.3 million compared to $91.1 million, previous year. Non-interest income was $11.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.