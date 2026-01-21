Dime Community Bancshares Reports Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank, reported fourth quarter net income available to common stockholders of $30.0 million, or $0.68 per common share, compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of $22.2 million, or $0.54 per common share, a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $0.79 compared to $0.42, last year.

Net interest income was $112.3 million compared to $91.1 million, previous year. Non-interest income was $11.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.

