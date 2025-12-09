Dillard's Stock Rises 13% in a Month: Buy Now or Wait for a Pullback?

Dillard's Inc.’s DDS recent stock performance reflects strong investor confidence in its fundamentals and strategic initiatives. The company’s shares have seen a 12.7% appreciation in the past month compared with the broader industry's 15.1% gain and the S&P 500’s 1.2% rise, suggesting resilience in a challenging market environment. However, the stock has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector’s 1.2% dip in the same period.

DDS Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At the current price of $687.26, DDS stock trades closer to its 52-week high of $737.73 reached on Nov. 13, 2025. The current stock price is only 6.8% lower than the 52-week high mark. This indicates that the stock has further upside potential from here.



Furthermore, DDS trades above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in Dillard’s financial health and prospects.

Dillard’s Stock Trades Above 50- and 200-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revitalized & Resilient: DDS' Journey to Success

Dillard’s stock has been on a strong upward trajectory in the past month as investors respond to the company’s resilient performance and disciplined strategic execution. This surge reflects renewed market confidence in the company’s ability to outperform despite macroeconomic headwinds, underscoring the retailer’s solid operational footing and growing momentum.



Dillard’s recent surge can be traced largely to its solid third-quarter fiscal 2025 performance, which reassured investors that the retailer continues to operate from a position of strength. The company delivered a 3% increase in total retail sales and 3% growth in comparable store sales (comps), marking a continuation of positive momentum even as many department stores struggle.



Strength across core categories, particularly ladies’ apparel, juniors’ and children’s apparel, and accessories, helped offset the broader retail slowdown. This top-line resilience signals that Dillard’s continues to benefit from consistent customer traffic and a loyal, higher-income shopper base, making its results stand out in a volatile retail backdrop.



Another major driver of investor optimism is the company’s improving profitability profile. Margin expansion, particularly in high-turn categories such as accessories and shoes, reflects disciplined inventory management and a strong full-price selling environment. For a legacy brick-and-mortar retailer to lift margins in this climate is a notable achievement and demonstrates the effectiveness of its cost controls and merchandising strategy.

More Insights Into DDS’ Growth Momentum

Dillard’s strategy, rooted in a premium, service-focused in-store experience, continues to set it apart from peers. Unlike many department stores aggressively pivoting to off-price and discounting, it remains committed to curated assortments, full-price selling and an upscale merchandising mix. This disciplined positioning helps drive stronger margins and reduces promotional risk. Additionally, its store optimization efforts, such as selectively closing underperforming locations, aim to protect profitability while keeping the footprint productive and aligned with shifting consumer patterns.

The company is also benefiting from strong operational execution. Investments in modernizing systems, enhancing product flow and maintaining lean inventory levels have supported stable merchandise margins. With operating cash flow rising sharply, Dillard’s has greater flexibility to invest in digital experiences, store upgrades and exclusive brand partnerships — all of which help enhance the customer value proposition. Its careful balance of cost control and selective capital spending continues to boost investor confidence.

Looking ahead, Dillard’s outlook remains encouraging as the retailer enters the crucial holiday season. Management has expressed optimism about customer demand, and the company’s financial estimates point to stable expense levels and consistent capital allocation. While broader macro challenges such as mall traffic fluctuations and retail competition persist, Dillard’s strong fundamentals, margin discipline and strategic clarity provide a stable framework for future performance. This forward-looking strength, combined with its proven ability to navigate economic volatility, is a key reason the stock has rallied and may continue to attract long-term investors.

Is DDS’ Premium Valuation Justified?

With shares steadily climbing, Dillard’s now trades at a forward 12-month P/E of 22.30X, notably higher than the industry average of 16.70X. At first glance, the stock may appear expensive relative to peers. However, this premium multiple reflects the market’s confidence in DDS’ consistent execution, strong profitability and disciplined operational framework.

Rather than signaling overvaluation, the higher P/E underscores the company’s ability to outperform in areas where many department stores continue to struggle. Dillard’s has delivered resilient sales growth, maintained industry-leading merchandise margins and strengthened its brand positioning through curated assortments and a premium in-store experience. Its rebranding initiatives, focus on high-performing categories and strategic cost discipline have created a more robust business model capable of sustaining healthy earnings.

DDS Stock's P/E Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is it Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Dillard’s strong fundamentals, resilient sales performance and disciplined operational strategy have positioned it as one of the most robust players in the retail sector. Its ability to consistently grow margins, maintain premium brand positioning and deliver solid cash flows continues to justify investor confidence, even at a higher valuation multiple. The stock’s sustained momentum and technical strength further reinforce its status as a market outperformer.

Given the stock’s elevated valuation and recent rally, new investors with a lower risk appetite may consider waiting for a potential pullback to enter at a more attractive price. Meanwhile, existing shareholders might look to lock in profits by selling a portion of their holdings. This approach allows investors to benefit from any continued upside while mitigating the impact of a potential short-term decline.

Dillard’s currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Key Picks

American Eagle Outfitters AEO operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally, and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. AEO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal-year sales indicates a rise of .2% from the year-ago period reported number.



Boot Barn Holdings BOOT operates specialty retail stores in the United States and internationally, and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BOOT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicate growth of 16.2% and 20.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX engages in the provision of clothing and accessories in the United States, and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. SFIX delivered an average earnings surprise of 37.7% in the last four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stitch Fix’s current financial-year earnings indicates a decline of 4.55% from the year-ago figure.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.