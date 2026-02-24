Dillard's Stock Drops 10% Over Decline In Earnings In Q4

(RTTNews) - Stock of Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) is falling about 10 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting earnings of $203.7 million, or $13.05 per share, compared to $214.4 million, or $13.48 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $578.59 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 10.46 percent. The stock opened at $608.57 and has climbed as high as $619.00 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $282.24 to $741.98.

Net sales for the quarter amounted to $1.962 billion compared to $2.017 billion in the previous year.

