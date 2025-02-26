Dillard's Sales Decline Hits Margin

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), a major department store chain, released its earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 on February 25, 2025. While the company reported an EPS of $13.48, surpassing the analyst expectation of $9.79, it experienced a decline compared to the same quarter last year. Revenue reached $2.017 billion, just slightly above the expected $1.997 billion. Overall, the quarter was a mix of positive earnings but challenging sales and margin metrics.

Metric Q4 2024 Results (13 weeks ended February 1, 2025) Q4 2024 Estimate Q4 2023 Results (14 weeks ended February 3, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS $13.48 $9.79 $15.44 -12.7% Net Sales (excluding CDI) $1,943 million N/A $2,057 million -5.5% Net Income $214.4 million N/A $250.5 million -14.4% Retail Gross Margin 36.1% N/A 37.7% -1.6 pp

Overview of Dillard's

Dillard's operates 272 stores, including 28 clearance centers, offering fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Key proprietary brands such as Antonio Melani and Gianni Bini distinguish its product line. The company tailors merchandise offerings to regional preferences, which can enhance store-level performance.

Recently, Dillard's has focused on expanding its omni-channel strategy, emphasizing e-commerce and regional merchandise selections. It aims to leverage its unique brand offerings to differentiate from competitors while managing inventory to align closely with sales trends to mitigate markdown risks.

Quarterly Performance and Strategic Moves

The fourth quarter saw Dillard's achieving a 37.7% beat on EPS estimates by earning $13.48 per share. However, year-over-year EPS declined by 12.7%. Revenue of $2.017 billion did surpass estimates but fell short compared to $2.124 billion the prior year.

The retail environment remains competitive, affecting Dillard's performance across product lines. Apparel and shoes underperformed while cosmetics and home furnishings showed resilience. A 1% decrease in total retail sales and comparable store sales over 13 weeks reflects these challenges.

The company reported a 7% inventory increase by quarter's end, potentially leading to markdowns if not managed effectively. Despite this, Dillard's held operating expenses steady at $452 million, 22.4% of sales compared to last year's 22.4%. Effective expense management remains a focus amid these inventory pressures.

Dillard's strategic credit card partnership transition to Citibank with its new co-branded Mastercard aligns with plans to enhance customer loyalty and drive higher sales. No significant one-time events were reported, but ongoing shifts in partnerships could impact future earnings.

Looking Forward

Management estimates $180 million for depreciation and $120 million for capital expenditures for the year ending January 31, 2026. These investments target enhancements in digital infrastructure and store operations, supporting the omni-channel strategy.

Investors should monitor Dillard's progress in inventory management and its ability to adapt in a competitive landscape. The ongoing enhancement of its e-commerce platform will be crucial in maintaining relevance in retail. Forward guidance wasn't explicitly stated, but focus remains on facilitating growth through online and in-store synergies.

