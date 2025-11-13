Dillard's Q3 Profit, Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), a fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings retailer, on Thursday reported higher profit for the third quarter mainly helped by growth in sales.

Net income increased to $129.8 million, or $8.31 per share from $124.6 million, or $7.73 per share, a year ago.

Sales for the quarter grew to $1.469 billion from $1.427 billion last year.

Dillard's shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $605.96, down 0.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.