Markets
DDS

Dillard's Q3 Profit, Sales Rise

November 13, 2025 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dillard's, Inc. (DDS), a fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishings retailer, on Thursday reported higher profit for the third quarter mainly helped by growth in sales.

Net income increased to $129.8 million, or $8.31 per share from $124.6 million, or $7.73 per share, a year ago.

Sales for the quarter grew to $1.469 billion from $1.427 billion last year.

Dillard's shares were up more than 4% in pre-market trading. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $605.96, down 0.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.