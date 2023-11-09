Dillard's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, But Net Sales Miss

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Thursday that net income for the third quarter was $155.3 million or $9.49 per share, down from $187.9 million or $10.96 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 6 percent to $1.48 billion from $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable store retail sales for the quarter decreased 6 percent.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.70 per share on net sales of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

