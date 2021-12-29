Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $251.84, the dividend yield is .95%.
The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $251.84, representing a -39.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $416.71 and a 373.38% increase over the 52 week low of $53.20.
DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.92.
Interested in gaining exposure to DDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DDS as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
- IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML)
- First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is CSML with an increase of 6.13% over the last 100 days. FYC has the highest percent weighting of DDS at 0.93%.
