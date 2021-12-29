Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased DDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $251.84, the dividend yield is .95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DDS was $251.84, representing a -39.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $416.71 and a 373.38% increase over the 52 week low of $53.20.

DDS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). DDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $28.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dds Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DDS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSML with an increase of 6.13% over the last 100 days. FYC has the highest percent weighting of DDS at 0.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.