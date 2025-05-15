Stocks
DDS

Dillard's, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Operating Results Amid Economic Uncertainty

May 15, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Dillard’s reported a net income of $163.8 million for Q1 2025, with a 2% decrease in retail sales.

Quiver AI Summary

Dillard’s, Inc. announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $163.8 million, or $10.39 per share, down from $180 million and $11.09 per share a year earlier. Total retail sales decreased by 2%, with comparable store sales down by 1%. The company's gross margin was 45.5%, slightly lower than the 46.2% reported for the same quarter last year. Operating expenses decreased marginally to $421.7 million, representing 27.6% of sales. Dillard’s CEO, William T. Dillard, II, noted the company's ability to control expenses and maintain a healthy cash position, with $1.2 billion remaining after repurchasing $98 million in stock. The company continues to face economic uncertainty but shows resilience through strategic financial management.

Potential Positives

  • Despite a decrease in total retail and comparable store sales, Dillard's reported a solid gross margin of 45.5%, indicating effective cost management and pricing strategies.
  • The company demonstrated strong financial health with $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments remaining after a $98 million stock repurchase, showcasing confidence in their financial position.
  • Operating expenses were reduced slightly to 27.6% of sales, reflecting prudent expense management even in a challenging economic environment.

Potential Negatives

  • Total retail sales decreased by 2%, indicating a decline in consumer demand.
  • Net income decreased to $163.8 million from $180.0 million, reflecting a 9% drop in profitability.
  • Inventory increased by 6%, which could suggest overstocking and potential issues with sales in the future.

FAQ

What were Dillard's first quarter net income results for 2025?

Dillard's reported a net income of $163.8 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How did comparable store sales perform in the first quarter of 2025?

Comparable store sales decreased by 1% compared to the previous year's first quarter.

What is the current cash position of Dillard's?

Dillard's has $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments remaining as of May 3, 2025.

How much stock did Dillard's repurchase recently?

Dillard's repurchased approximately $98 million of its Class A Common Stock during the first quarter.

What was the overall retail gross margin for Dillard's in Q1 2025?

The retail gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 45.5% of sales.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$DDS Insider Trading Activity

$DDS insiders have traded $DDS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TOM W BOLIN (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 300 shares for an estimated $130,035

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $DDS stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 314,143 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,504,032
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 137,922 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,546,444
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 122,736 shares (+150.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,955,443
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 122,374 shares (-24.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,825,800
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 114,952 shares (-89.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,167,759
  • NEWPORT TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 77,030 shares (-1.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,586,753
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 55,401 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,918,827

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced operating results for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025. This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s cautionary statements included below under “Forward-Looking Information.”





Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II stated,




“We turned in a relatively good first quarter in light of the prevailing economic uncertainty. We kept expenses under control and reported a healthy gross margin. After repurchasing $98 million in stock, we had $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments remaining.”





Highlights of the First Quarter (compared to the prior year first quarter):





  • Total retail sales decreased 2%




  • Comparable store sales decreased 1%




  • Net income of $163.8 million compared to $180.0 million




  • Earnings per share of $10.39 compared to $11.09




  • Retail gross margin of 45.5% of sales compared to 46.2% of sales




  • Operating expenses were $421.7 million (27.6% of sales) compared to $426.7 million (27.5% of sales)




  • Ending inventory increased 6%









First Quarter Results



Dillard’s reported net income for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 of $163.8 million, or $10.39 per share, compared to $180.0 million, or $11.09 per share, for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2024.




Sales – First Quarter



Net sales for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 and May 4, 2024 were $1.529 billion and $1.549 billion, respectively. Net sales includes the operations of the Company’s construction business, CDI Contractors, LLC (“CDI”).



Total retail sales (which excludes CDI) for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 and May 4, 2024 were $1.468 billion and $1.493 billion, respectively. Total retail sales decreased 2% for the 13-week period ended May 3, 2025 compared to the 13-week period ended May 4, 2024. Sales in comparable stores for the same period decreased 1%. Stronger performing categories were juniors’ and children’s apparel and men’s clothing and accessories. Weaker performing categories were home and furniture, shoes and ladies’ apparel.




Gross Margin – First Quarter



Consolidated gross margin for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 was 43.9% of sales compared to 44.6% of sales for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2024.



Retail gross margin for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 was 45.5% of sales compared to 46.2% of sales for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2024. Compared to the prior year first quarter, retail gross margin decreased moderately in ladies’ apparel and was flat in ladies’ accessories and lingerie. All other merchandise categories decreased slightly.



Inventory increased 6% at May 3, 2025 compared to May 4, 2024.




Selling, General & Administrative Expenses – First Quarter



Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses (“operating expenses”) for the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025 were $421.7 million (27.6% of sales) and $426.7 million (27.5% of sales) for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2024. The decrease of $5.0 million was primarily due to decreased payroll and payroll related expenses.




Share Repurchase



During the 13 weeks ended May 3, 2025, the Company purchased $98.0 million (approximately 276,000 shares) of Class A Common Stock at an average price of $355.65 per share. As of May 3, 2025, authorization of $175.0 million remained under the May 2023 program.



Total shares outstanding (Class A and Class B Common Stock) at May 3, 2025 and May 4, 2024 were 15.6 million and 16.2 million, respectively.




Other Information



The Company operates 272 Dillard’s stores, including 28 clearance centers, spanning 30 states (totaling 46.3 million square feet) and an Internet store at

dillards.com

.











Dillard’s, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)


(In Millions, Except Per Share Data)















13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended



May 3, 2025

May 4, 2024






% of




% of






Net




Net



Amount

Sales

Amount

Sales

Net sales

$
1,528.9


100.0

%
$
1,549.1


100.0

%

Service charges and other income


18.1


1.2



23.7


1.5





1,547.0


101.2



1,572.8


101.5














Cost of sales


857.7


56.1



857.8


55.4


Selling, general and administrative expenses


421.7


27.6



426.7


27.5


Depreciation and amortization


44.5


2.9



46.1


3.0


Rentals


4.6


0.3



5.0


0.3


Interest and debt (income) expense, net


(0.8
)

(0.1
)


(3.5
)

(0.2
)

Other expense


5.7


0.4



6.2


0.4


Gain on disposal of assets


0.1


0.0



0.3


0.0


Income before income taxes


213.7


14.0



234.8


15.2


Income taxes


49.9





54.8




Net income

$
163.8


10.7

%
$
180.0


11.6

%













Basic and diluted earnings per share

$
10.39




$
11.09




Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding


15.8





16.2

























































































































































































































































































































































Dillard’s, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)


(In Millions)










May 3,

May 4,



2025

2024

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
900.5

$
817.8

Accounts receivable


56.9


49.3

Short-term investments


258.5


347.2

Merchandise inventories


1,469.3


1,387.7

Other current assets


82.9


106.2

Total current assets


2,768.1


2,708.2








Property and equipment, net


976.0


1,063.0

Operating lease assets


32.5


41.9

Deferred income taxes


71.3


64.0

Other assets


59.1


60.1








Total assets

$
3,907.0

$
3,937.2








Liabilities and stockholders’ equity






Current liabilities:






Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses

$
1,056.7

$
1,031.3

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


10.8


11.6

Federal and state income taxes


79.3


87.4

Total current liabilities


1,146.8


1,130.3








Long-term debt


321.6


321.5

Operating lease liabilities


21.5


30.3

Other liabilities


359.2


380.1

Subordinated debentures


200.0


200.0

Stockholders’ equity


1,857.9


1,875.0








Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
3,907.0

$
3,937.2













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Dillard’s, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)


(In Millions)










13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended



May 3,

May 4,



2025

2024

Operating activities:






Net income

$
163.8


$
180.0

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization of property and other deferred costs


44.9



46.5

Gain on disposal of assets


(0.1
)


(0.3
)

Accrued interest on short-term investments


(3.2
)


(3.2
)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable


(1.2
)


11.3

Increase in merchandise inventories


(297.3
)


(293.7
)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets


10.6



(9.8
)

Decrease (increase) in other assets


1.1



(0.2
)

Increase in trade accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities


263.6



259.5

Increase in income taxes


50.4



54.3

Net cash provided by operating activities


232.6



244.4








Investing activities:






Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software


(16.8
)


(35.2
)

Proceeds from disposal of assets


0.2



0.3

Proceeds from insurance


1.5






Purchase of short-term investments


(212.4
)


(245.9
)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments


282.8



50.0

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


55.3



(230.8
)








Financing activities:






Cash dividends paid


(4.0
)


(4.1
)

Purchase of treasury stock


(98.0
)





Issuance cost of line of credit


(3.3
)





Net cash used in financing activities


(105.3
)


(4.1
)








Increase in cash and cash equivalents


182.6



9.5

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period


717.9



808.3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$
900.5


$
817.8








Non-cash transactions:






Accrued capital expenditures

$
7.6


$
6.4

Accrued purchase of treasury stock and excise taxes


1.0






Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities


1.8



2.2












Estimates for 2025



The Company is providing the following estimates for certain financial statement items for the 52-week period ending January 31, 2026 based upon current conditions. Actual results may differ significantly from these estimates as conditions and factors change - See “Forward-Looking Information.”








In Millions



2025

2024



Estimated

Actual

Depreciation and amortization

$
180


$
178

Rentals


20



21

Interest and debt (income) expense, net


(8
)


(14
)

Capital expenditures


120



105












Forward-Looking Information



This report contains certain forward-looking statements. The following are or may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: (a) statements including words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “future,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” or the negative or other variations thereof; (b) statements regarding matters that are not historical facts; and (c) statements about the Company’s future occurrences, plans and objectives, including those statements under the heading “Estimates for 2025” regarding certain financial statement items for the 52-week period ended January 31, 2026 . The Company cautions that forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management and information available to management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. Forward-looking statements of the Company involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various important factors. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company and its management as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of those factors include (without limitation) general retail industry conditions and macro-economic conditions including inflation, economic recession and changes in traffic at malls and shopping centers; economic and weather conditions for regions in which the Company’s stores are located and the effect of these factors on the buying patterns of the Company’s customers, including the effect of changes in prices and availability of oil and natural gas; the availability of and interest rates on consumer credit; the impact of competitive pressures in the department store industry and other retail channels including specialty, off-price, discount and Internet retailers; changes in the Company’s ability to meet labor needs amid nationwide labor shortages and an intense competition for talent; changes in consumer spending patterns, debt levels and their ability to meet credit obligations; high levels of unemployment; changes in tax legislation; trade disputes and changes in trade policies including the imposition (or threat) of new or increased duties, taxes, tariffs and other charges impacting our products or supply chain; changes in legislation and governmental regulations; adequate and stable availability and pricing of materials, production facilities and labor from which the Company sources its merchandise; changes in operating expenses, including employee wages, commission structures and related benefits; system failures or data security breaches; possible future acquisitions of store properties from other department store operators; the continued availability of financing in amounts and at the terms necessary to support the Company’s future business; fluctuations in SOFR and other base borrowing rates; potential disruption from terrorist activity and the effect on ongoing consumer confidence; epidemic, pandemic or public health issues and their effects on public health, our supply chain, the health and well-being of our employees and customers and the retail industry in general; potential disruption of international trade and supply chain efficiencies; global conflicts (including the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine) and the possible impact on consumer spending patterns and other economic and demographic changes of similar or dissimilar nature, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those set forth under the caption “Item 1A, Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.



CONTACT:


Dillard’s, Inc.


Julie J. Guymon


501-376-5965


julie.guymon@dillards.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

