Dillard's (DDS) Price Target Increased by 30.04% to 572.56

The average one-year price target for Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) has been revised to $572.56 / share. This is an increase of 30.04% from the prior estimate of $440.30 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $464.60 to a high of $735.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.99% from the latest reported closing price of $698.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dillard's. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDS is 0.25%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 8,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 4,516K shares representing 38.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,671K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 176K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 144K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 62.77% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 133K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 26.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 11.82% over the last quarter.

PMJIX - PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Institutional Class holds 129K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.