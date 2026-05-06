DigitalOcean’s AI Surge: How Far Can This Rally Go?

Digital Ocean (NYSE: DOCN) is an AI infrastructure play potentially beyond compare. It not only owns and operates a network of high-performance data centers but also has the software stack to support them. It is a cloud computing solution for small and medium-sized businesses, enabling them access and scalability alongside ease of use, and the business is gaining traction. Plans include expanding its footprint over the coming year, driven by a rising tide of AI demand; the question for investors is how high this AI play can go.

DigitalOcean Accelerates, Outperforms, and Raises Guidance

DigitalOcean had a solid Q1 earnings report, with revenue growth topping 22%, accelerating sequentially and compared to the prior year.

Revenue outpaced the consensus by a substantial margin, indicating a fundamental misunderstanding of the growth opportunity, and is expected to continue accelerating in the upcoming quarters. Growth was driven by large clients and AI demand, with annual run-rate revenue (ARR) from large clients up by 180% and AI-related ARR up by 221%.

Margin news was mixed, with margin contracting in some comparisons and expanding in others. The critical details are that the core business is profitable, profitability improves with scale, and weaknesses are tied to spending increases. Spending increases aim to increase capacity and underpin management's decision to increase guidance. They now expect at least 50% revenue growth in the subsequent fiscal year and may be cautious in the estimate. The company is already expanding its footprint, and pricing is a factor to consider as well. Demand for GPU capacity is driving rental prices through the roof, and DigitalOcean is exposed to the market.

Strong Market Getting Stronger, But Upside May Be Limited

The MACD indicator suggests that this rally is just getting started. It is a measure of market momentum and can be used to gauge whether a market is strengthening or weakening. In this case, the convergence between the MACD peak and price action suggests the market is strengthening and likely to continue higher over the long term, with periodic corrections aside.

Analysts, institutions, and valuation suggest the upside may be limited, but they are not the only factors in play. Analysts rate the stock as a conviction Moderate Buy with 75% Buy-side bias, but price action has outpaced the consensus price target. The likely outcome is that DOCN stock price corrects at some point, touching base with the consensus level before continuing its advance in the longer term. Additionally, institutions were selling heavily in late 2025 and early 2026, which presents a headwind for the market and could amplify any correction that forms.

Valuation is the biggest concern, as the stock trades at over 125X its current-year earnings forecast. The market is pricing in a robust outlook, but even so, valuation is expected to fall only slightly over the next few years, leaving the stock highly valued relative to its forecasts and tech peers. The worst-case scenario is that this company fails to meet its outlook, leading to a market reset and a massive stock price correction, but that is unlikely given the recent Q1 results and the guidance update.

2 Catalysts for DOCN Price Action May Strengthen

While analysts and institutions limit the upside potential, they also provide support for this market. The market has outrun the consensus price target, but the trend remains positive, with recent revisions leading it into the high end of the range. Those revised price targets would be sufficient for more than 30% upside from the $150 level, where the DOCN stock price surged following the report. Institutions, on the other hand, sold heavily in early 2026 but reverted to buying in early Q2 and may continue to accumulate as the quarter progresses.

Catalysts for this stock include its aggressive expansion. The plans include more than tripling total capacity by early 2028, potentially driving revenue growth into the triple-digit range and sustaining it for several quarters. Risks include the cost of buildout, including a nearly-$1 billion equity raise, and the threat of dilution. As it stands, the share count is up approximately 10% at the end of Q1, and though the company is well-capitalized, additional funding is not out of the question. Delays, missteps, and cost-overruns will be reflected in the stock price.

DigitalOcean is leaning on debt to fund its expansion, and its balance sheet can handle the load. Highlights at Q1’s end include increased cash, current and total assets, with long-term debt and liabilities declining, equity improving, a net-cash position, and low total leverage. The likely outcome is that cash flow will enable debt reduction as the buildout progresses, with cash flow increasing over time and equity rising alongside it.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.