DigitalOcean's Agentic Inference Cloud: What's Driving Growth in 2026?

DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is leaning into one of the most important AI infrastructure realities: inference is constrained by available capacity, not demand. That dynamic shifts the investor focus from hype cycles to execution, pricing, and how fast new sites can ramp. The setup for 2026 is clear. AI momentum is building, top-customer commitments are getting larger, and management expects growth to accelerate as new capacity comes online and utilization rises.

DigitalOcean’s AI Inference Demand Still Exceeds Supply

Management says AI inference demand continues to exceed supply, and the company describes inference pricing as holding and, in some cases, rising. That matters because tight supply supports monetization even before the next wave of deployments fully ramps.



DigitalOcena also reframes what “demand” means in 2026. If customers want more inference than the platform can currently serve, the gating factor becomes megawatts, GPU availability, and how quickly new facilities can contribute revenues. Management plans 31 MW of new capacity coming online during 2026 across three facilities.

DigitalOcean’s Agentic Stack Connects GPU to Core Cloud

DOCN positions its offering as a vertically integrated “Agentic Inference Cloud.” The intent is to pair production-ready GPU infrastructure with core cloud services like storage, databases, and networking, so AI usage can pull through broader platform consumption.



DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Quote

The broader platform matters because DigitalOcean is not only selling GPUs. Its portfolio spans Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service, with AI and machine learning capabilities marketed under DigitalOcean Gradient AI Agentic Cloud. That suite includes GPU Droplets and Bare Metal GPUs for training and inference, plus building-block services such as access to large language models and AI agents that orchestrate multi-step tasks.

DigitalOcean’s AI Customer ARR Mix Looks More Durable

In the fourth quarter of 2025, AI customer annual run-rate revenues reached $120 million, or 12% of total annual run-rate revenues. More important for quality, management said roughly 70% of that AI customer annual run-rate revenue came from higher-margin inference services and core cloud products rather than bare metal GPU rentals.



This mix suggests AI demand is extending beyond point GPU consumption into the rest of the platform. Over time, that can support better unit economics once utilization catches up, especially as new capacity moves from early ramp into steadier production.

DigitalOcean’s Top-Customer Scaling Improves Visibility

The company’s contracted visibility improved as larger customers scaled faster. Remaining performance obligation reached $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, with about $73 million expected to be recognized over the next twelve months. That helps reduce uncertainty around near-term revenue conversion.



DOCN also delivered a record $51 million of incremental organic annual run-rate revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, pointing to stronger net expansion from top accounts. Management highlighted that $1 million-plus customer annual run-rate revenue climbed to $133 million, up triple digits year over year, and said larger commitments from AI natives and Digital Native Enterprise customers support a more durable, compounding base.

DOCN’s 2026 Guidance Sets the Tempo for Acceleration

Management frames 2026 as a steady first half followed by a stronger second half, with growth exiting the fourth quarter of 2026 above 25% year over year. For fiscal 2027, guidance calls for revenue growth of 19% to 23%. The capacity plan underpins that arc. Management expects roughly 6 MW to start ramping revenue and the remaining 25 MW to turn on in the second half of 2026. If the sites come online on schedule, management targets 30% growth in 2027 as the footprint scales.



DOCN’s roadmap is built around a model-first, inference-led workflow that spans open and closed-source models. It includes GPU droplets and serverless options, plus orchestration, observability, and multi-node GPU support. Recent platform enhancements cited include an agent development kit, agent evaluation tools, GPU observability, managed NFS, and Remote MCP in the control plane. The company also emphasizes a balanced GPU portfolio across NVIDIA and AMD to reduce concentration risk and expand configuration choices.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DigitalOcean currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Sandisk SNDK, Audioeye AEYE and Extreme Networks EXTR are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Audioeye and Extreme Networks have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Sandisk and Extreme Networks have returned 287.6% and 8.6%, respectively, year to date. Audioeye shares have dropped 27.7% over the same timeframe.



Sandisk is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30. Extreme Networks is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 29. Audioeye is likely to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

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