DigitalOcean Holdings Q4 Profit, Revenue Up; Issues Guidance

(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN), a cloud computing platform, on Tuesday reported higher fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, and issued guidance for the current quarter and full year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $25.66 million or $0.24 per share, up from $18.27 million or $0.19 per share a year ago. Excluding items, earnings were $0.44 per share

Income from operations increased to $38.79 million from $32.54 million a year ago.

Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $242.39 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $249 million to $250 million and adjusted EPS of $0.22 to $0.27.

For the full year, DigitalOcean forecasts revenue in the range of $1.075 billion to $1.105 billion and adjusted EPS between $0.75 and $1.00.

DigitalOcean shares were up 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $59.24, down 6.9% on Monday.

