DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.77 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $38.20 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $257.91 million from $210.70 million last year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.77 Mln. vs. $38.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $257.91 Mln vs. $210.70 Mln last year.

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