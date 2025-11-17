DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 53.55

The average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has been revised to $53.55 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $42.84 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.82% from the latest reported closing price of $45.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.13%, an increase of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 79,475K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,935K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,168K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,144K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 111.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1,649K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 21.38% over the last quarter.

