DigitalOcean announces strategic partnership with Hugging Face

DigitalOcean (DOCN) Holdings announced a strategic partnership with Hugging Face, an open-source and open science platform that helps users build, deploy and train machine learning models. The cornerstone of this new partnership will be the newly available 1-Click Models powered by Hugging Face HUGS, allowing users to quickly deploy third party models with DigitalOcean GPU Droplets, and performance powered by NVIDIA H100, accelerated computing.

