DigitalBridge may sell Scala data centers for $2B or more, Bloomberg says

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan and Vinicy Chan report that DigitalBridge (DBRG) is exploring a sale of Brazil’s Scala Data Centers. The company is said to be working with an adviser to gauge interest in Sao Paulo-based Scala, and the sale may amount to $2B or more, the report states.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DBRG:
- DigitalBridge acquires majority stake in JTOWER for JPY 70.1B
- DataBank announces ~$2.0B equity raise
- DigitalBridge price target raised to $23 from $22 at JPMorgan
- Verizon, Vertical Bridge agree to $3.3B tower transaction
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.