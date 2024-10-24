DigitalBridge may sell Scala data centers for $2B or more, Bloomberg says

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan and Vinicy Chan report that DigitalBridge (DBRG) is exploring a sale of Brazil’s Scala Data Centers. The company is said to be working with an adviser to gauge interest in Sao Paulo-based Scala, and the sale may amount to $2B or more, the report states.

