Markets
DBRG.PRI

DigitalBridge GroupSeries I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

April 08, 2026 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/10/26, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4469, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of DBRG.PRI's recent share price of $16.40, this dividend works out to approximately 2.73%, so look for shares of DBRG.PRI to trade 2.73% lower — all else being equal — when DBRG.PRI shares open for trading on 4/10/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.86%, which compares to an average yield of 8.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4469 on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

DBRG.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) makes up 3.71% of the AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DBRG).

In Wednesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 FOR Price Target
 Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> FOR Price Target-> Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood-> More articles by this source->

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DBRG.PRI
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