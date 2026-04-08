DigitalBridge GroupSeries I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4469 on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) makes up 3.71% of the AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DBRG).
In Wednesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.
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