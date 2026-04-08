DigitalBridge GroupSeries I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 4/10/26, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4469, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of DBRG.PRI's recent share price of $16.40, this dividend works out to approximately 2.73%, so look for shares of DBRG.PRI to trade 2.73% lower — all else being equal — when DBRG.PRI shares open for trading on 4/10/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.86%, which compares to an average yield of 8.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4469 on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) makes up 3.71% of the AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding DBRG).

In Wednesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.

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