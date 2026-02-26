Markets
DigitalBridge Group's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

February 26, 2026 — 02:59 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $17.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRH was trading at a 28.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

DBRG.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 0.2%.

