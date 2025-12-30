DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves 9.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

DigitalBridge DBRG shares ended the last trading session 9.6% higher at $15.26. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 43.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in the share price of DBRG came as it was announced that the company has entered into a deal to be acquired by SoftBank Group for $4 billion. Completion of the deal, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, is expected in the second half of 2026. Per the terms of the deal, SoftBank Group will indirectly acquire all the outstanding common stock of DigitalBridge for $16 per share in cash. The transaction represents a premium of 15% to DigitalBridge's closing share price on Dec. 26, 2025 and 50% to the unaffected 52-week average closing price as of Dec. 4, 2025.

This provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%. Revenues are expected to be $100.26 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For DigitalBridge, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DBRG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

DigitalBridge is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. MSCI MSCI, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.1% higher at $585.76. MSCI has returned 3.8% in the past month.

For MSCI, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $4.58. This represents a change of +9.6% from what the company reported a year ago. MSCI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.