DigitalBridge to acquire Yondr Group, terms undisclosed

DigitalBridge (DBRG) announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Yondr Group, a developer and operator of hyperscale data centers, through one of its managed investment funds. The company has more than 420MW of capacity committed to hyperscalers, with additional land to support a total potential capacity of over 1GW. The DigitalBridge Fund’s strategic investment will drive the development of data centers, backed by revenue streams from investment-grade clients. Yondr will continue to operate as an independent company within DigitalBridge’s portfolio. The deal is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Citi served as Yondr’s exclusive financial advisor, with White & Case LLP as its legal counsel. DigitalBridge engaged Linklaters as legal advisors, Deloitte for financial and tax due diligence, Ramboll for technical expertise, and Nomura for financing support.

