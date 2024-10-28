Digital Value’s Acquisition of Italtel Postponed

Digital Value SpA (IT:DGV) has released an update.

Digital Value SpA has postponed its acquisition of Italtel due to unforeseen events, but remains committed to further discussions with involved parties. The company, a leader in IT solutions and services in Italy, continues to focus on digitalizing key sectors of the economy. Digital Value is listed on the Euronext Milan market and boasts significant growth driven by its specialized skills and innovative solutions.

