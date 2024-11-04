Digital Value Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Digital Value SpA (IT:DGV) has released an update.

Digital Value S.p.A. has appointed Dr. Francesco Tuccari as an independent director to their Board, following the resignation of Dr. Mario Vitale. As part of his new role, Dr. Tuccari will also serve on several key committees, significantly including Chair of the ESG Committee. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its governance and commitment to digital innovation across Italy’s key economic sectors.

For further insights into IT:DGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.