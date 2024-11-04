News & Insights

Digital Value Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 04, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Digital Value SpA (IT:DGV) has released an update.

Digital Value S.p.A. has appointed Dr. Francesco Tuccari as an independent director to their Board, following the resignation of Dr. Mario Vitale. As part of his new role, Dr. Tuccari will also serve on several key committees, significantly including Chair of the ESG Committee. This move aligns with the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its governance and commitment to digital innovation across Italy’s key economic sectors.

