Digital Value Reaffirms Growth with CFO Continuity

Digital Value SpA (IT:DGV) has released an update.

Digital Value S.p.A., a major player in Italy’s IT solutions sector, has reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and growth by continuing its collaboration with Dr. Alessandro Pasqualin as Chief Financial Officer. The company, listed on Euronext Milan, reported consolidated revenues of €847.4 million, emphasizing its capability to meet the digitalization needs of large market sectors.

For further insights into IT:DGV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.