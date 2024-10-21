Digital Value Appoints New Independent Director

News & Insights

Digital Value SpA (IT:DGV) has released an update.

Digital Value S.p.A., a prominent Italian ICT company, has appointed Dr. Mario Anaclerio as an independent director following the resignation of Dr. Massimo Rossi. This appointment aligns with the company’s commitment to governance standards, as Dr. Anaclerio meets the necessary independence criteria. With a strong focus on digital solutions for key economic sectors, Digital Value continues its growth trajectory in the ICT market.

