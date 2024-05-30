Digital Turbine Implements Performance-Based Executive Pay Plan

Digital Turbine (APPS) has provided an announcement.

Digital Turbine, Inc.’s Board and Compensation Committee have approved a performance-based compensation plan for their top executives, including the CEO, CFO, and CTO. They will receive restricted stock units (PSUs) and cash bonuses contingent on meeting specific revenue and EBITDA targets over a three-year period. The PSUs will vest based on the achievement of annual operating plan targets and growth metrics, with potential interpolation for partial achievement. The CEO is also eligible for a substantial cash bonus if these performance goals are met.

