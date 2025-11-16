Digital Turbine (APPS) Price Target Increased by 29.63% to 8.92

The average one-year price target for Digital Turbine (NasdaqCM:APPS) has been revised to $8.92 / share. This is an increase of 29.63% from the prior estimate of $6.88 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.73% from the latest reported closing price of $5.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Turbine. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 10.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPS is 0.09%, an increase of 48.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.77% to 77,307K shares. The put/call ratio of APPS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 5,714K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 43.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 93.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,198K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 101.78% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,901K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,278K shares , representing a decrease of 47.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 57.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,687K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 68.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,547K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 115.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.