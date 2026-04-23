Digital Realty Trust Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $179.27 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $109.97 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $1.635 billion from $1.407 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $179.27 Mln. vs. $109.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.635 Bln vs. $1.407 Bln last year.

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