Digital Realty Trust Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $98.65 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $189.57 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $1.634 billion from $1.435 billion last year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.65 Mln. vs. $189.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.634 Bln vs. $1.435 Bln last year.

