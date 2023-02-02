Digital Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DLR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.04, changing hands as high as $122.06 per share. Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DLR's low point in its 52 week range is $85.76 per share, with $153.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.02. The DLR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
